Oakland Raiders Week 3 Injury Report: Raiders Healing Up From Early-Season Injuries

By Shawn Lealos

The Oakland Raiders head into their Week 3 game against the Washington Redskins and seem to be healing up quite nicely from their early-season injuries.

Sebastian Janikowski was placed on the injured reserve list right before Oakland’s Week 1 game, but since that point, it seems all the Raiders’ injured players have healed up, and they head into the Washington game with only one player remaining on the list.

The Recovered Raiders

The Oakland Raiders opened the week with seven players listed on the injured reserve list. Out of those players, six of them were not listed when the Raiders released their final injury report on Friday. On the defensive side of the ball, Gareon Conley (CB) practiced fully on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and Keith McGill II (DB) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, but was not listed as practicing on Friday. Both players were removed completely from the injured list on Friday.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Jared Cook (shoulder) practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday and in full on Friday. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee) and running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) also worked limited for the two earlier days and worked in full on Friday. Fullback-running back Jamize Olawale practiced in full all week.

Cooper hasn’t missed a game this season, despite being listed on the injured report, and has caught nine passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the two games so far. Jared Cook has also played both games this season, with nine receptions for 81 yards. Both are expected back on the field as starters as well.

Sean Smith

The only player left on the Raiders injury report is cornerback Sean Smith. Despite his questionable designation, he practiced in full on Wednesday and Friday and was limited on Thursday. Smith is a starting cornerback and played well against the Tennessee Titans in the season opener. Smith has a neck injury and missed the team’s Week 2 game. The good news for Raiders fans is that head coach Jack Del Rio said that if “probable” was still an option for the injury report, that is how Smith would be listed.

Washington Redskins injuries

The Washington Redskins had 11 players on their injury list when the week started and still had five listed as questionable on Friday. Two of those injuries are to key stars. The biggest superstar is Josh Norman (shoulder). He was limited in practice all week with an AC joins sprain he suffered in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. Norman said that he plans to play in this game regardless, pointing out that he wants on the field for primetime games.

The second biggest question mark is for tight end Jordan Reed. He has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the past few years and had a rib and sternum injury. He suffered the injuries against the Rams, but he said that he has every intention of playing. However, it will end up as a game-time decision.

Finally, Rob Kelley is questionable with a rib injury. If he is unable to play this weekend, rookie Samaje Perine will likely get the start. Other Redskins injuries include linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) and safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder).

