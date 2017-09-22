‘That Was Crazy’: Price Is Right Contestants Hit $1 5 Straight Times On Big Wheel

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — The “Price Is Right” kicked off its new season this week in the most amazing way possible.

On Friday’s show, the three contestants spinning the big wheel hit $1 – five times in a row.

At one point, even host Drew Carey was jumping up and down.

“Oh my goodness, what is happening,” Carey said.

The first time through, each of the three players won $10,000 for reaching $1. On the second go-around, contestants Wilbur and Charlotte hit $1 again for $25,000 each – a total of $80,000 given away by the wheel.

“That was crazy, everybody’s going to record this one. .. history!” Carey said. “That’s a pretty good way to start the season.”

Social media was in disbelief at the incredible streak.

In an interview with CBS Local, Drew Carey teased that there would be an “outrageous” moment during premiere week.

“We couldn’t believe what was happening, my jaw was hanging down,” Carey said. “It’s going to be our biggest viral moment ever.”

