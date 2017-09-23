Couple Arrested By Oroville Police For Leaving Baby Home Alone To Go Drinking

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A couple being booked on suspicion of public intoxication in Northern California told police they left their 1-year-old son home alone while they went to a bar.

Police in Oroville said officers who arrested Alex and Krystal Williams, both 27 years old, on Friday night went to the couple’s house to find the child asleep in the living room and apparently unharmed.

They said a sliding glass door to the house was left slightly open and no one else was there.

The baby was taken to child protective custody and his parents were booked additionally for felony child endangerment. They were held on $50,000 bail.

