Estate Fire in Solano County. Photo Courtesy: Solano County Sheriff's Office
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13)- Firefighters are currently battling a 20 acre fire off Estate Road and John Wayne Lane, just north of Vacaville.
The Vacaville Police Department warns the fire is a 4-alarm brush fire, and is causing smoky conditions in the area. Solano County’s Fire Protection District is on scene in the English Hills area.
According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, who also has team members on scene, several homes on John Wayne Lane and Skyhawk Lane have been asked to evacuate for precautionary and safety measures.
We will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.