Farm-To-Fork Festival Taking Over Sacramento In Fifth Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Preparation for the fifth-annual Farm to Fork Festival is underway.

This year they’re packing in 120 vendors from all over the region to host at Capitol Mall Saturday.

“We like to say this is the place they can meet the people behind America’s farm for capital, so chefs, restauranteurs, Brewers, vineyard owners,” said Kari Miskit, spokeswoman with Visit Sacramento.

And it’s all local.

“For Sacramento, I did a pair upside down cake because we have the Delta pears here,” said Patty Mastracco, a chef with Blue Diamond.

You may see Blue Diamond in all of the grocery stores, but it’s locally grown and produced to make for a salty treat of even almond milk.

Mastracco will be serving up tricks for locals Saturday who may have never used almond milk to cook.

“Most people say, ‘Oh yeah I cook with it all the time’ and then when you ask what they make they say, ‘Oh I put it in my coffee or make smoothies,'” she said.

The festival is expecting to draw in thousands, not just for the food, but the booze.

“I don’t even know how many people out of the 65,000, they probably never even tried one of these for brands,” said Jason Mussetter with Mussetter Distributors out of Auburn.

Among several vendors, Mussetter will be pouring four local craft beers.

“So it’s great. They’re going to get some great sampling and hopefully make a fan out of each one of them,” he said.

And just like it may be your first time, it’s also the first for many vendors.

“We are super excited that we are invited to this, and it’s a really cool thing,” Mussetter said

When you look around, it’ll still be the city of trees, but by daylight, farm will takeover.

“This is really the year that we are hoping to kind of put our stamp on farm to fork and really get people to kind of celebrate all of our agricultural heritage,” said Miskit with Visit Sacramento.

All in a day you can taste the true Farm to Fork region that’s surrounding the city.

The event is free too on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But you will need to mind some closures.

Capitol Mall will be closed between 3rd Street and 7th Street, and the intersection at Capitol And 5th Street from 6:00 a.m. to midnight Saturday.