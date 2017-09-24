JASON JORDAN VS THE MIZ (WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE)

I really thought this was gonna end bad. By bad I mean, Jason Jordan winning. Thankfully, that did not happen. The Miz was super over in Los Angeles. That dude, pound for pound, is the very best WWE has to offer.

BRAY WYATT VS FINN BALOR

This match was billed as Man vs Man. Ya know, because Finn Balor can turn into a demon and no longer actually be Finn Balor. I hate stuff like that. The Demon character was supposed to be special. They’ve made it stupid. Bray beat the crap out of Balor before the match officially started. They did the big injury tease before finally starting the match.

This turned out to be a pretty damn good match. Balor brought the absolute best out Bray Wyatt before getting another pitfall victory. Now, this match doesn’t need to happen again, right? Two big wins for the leader of The Bullet… errr… Balor Club.

THE (SORT OF) SHIELD VS CESARO AND SHEAMUS

These four men put on a stellar match in Sacramento on Friday night. This match surpassed that. The chemistry between these two teams is as good as anything we’ve seen in the tag division since Edge, Christian, The Hardyz, and The Dudleys. Incredible. The (sort of) Shield retain.

MY GIRL (NIA JAX) VS ALEXA BLISS VS BAYLEY VS SASHA BANKS VS EMMA (RAW WOMENS TITLE)

Good Lord!!!!! This match should’ve just been billed, “Let’s beat the absolute crap out of Nia” match. Multi-person matches are really tough but these 5 did a pretty damn good job. This was a fantastic match. Alexa Bliss retains the title while Nia and Sasha look strong in defeat.

JOHN CENA VS ROMAN REIGNS

The crowd is booing everyone. John Cena went to leave to massive cheers. It was very funny and the crowd is super into this. I think the crowd hates Roman more then Cena but its really difficult to tell. I mean, its close. John Cena hit an AA and the crowd is eating this up. Fantastic near fall. SUPER AA!!!! Roman kicks out again. You can actually hear the crowd realize Roman is gonna win. They’re firmly behind Cena now. Roman hits a spear through the announce table and this match is officially awesome. He’s also lucky he didn’t break his neck. John Cena hit 2 more AA’s then went for the pin. Roman kicked out. The crowd is not happy that Roman is gonna win. Spear!!! Roman Reigns wins. The crowd wasn’t thrilled but the match was awesome. I still cant believe they booked this for No Mercy. That Roman title reign is coming soon. All signs still point to Lesnar vs Reigns at Wrestlemania. In possibly the worst move possible, Cena raised his hand and whispered something to him. Bad idea. Crowd desperately wanted more conflict. Roman left, crowd cheered Cena in a scene that appeared reminiscent of The Undertaker at Wrestlemania. I’m now convinced The Undertaker is coming back and this send off for Cena plays into that.

Snoop Dogg wrapped a dope WWE 2K18 commercial!!!

Enzo apparently won the Cruiserweight title. I was busy watching the Raiders play awful football.

BRAUN STROWMAN VS BROCK LESNAR (UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

Braun hit his running power slam early in the match and the crowd absolutely thought that was the finish! They stood this whole match knowing it wasn’t gonna last long. The story was Braun is a monster and makes Brock look human. Ultimately, Brock won with an F-5. Braun looked strong but its hard to feel like he didn’t lose something here. The follow up here is really important. Braun needs to still be a monster.