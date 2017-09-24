Man Shot, Killed During House Party in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a South Sacramento home.
Officers from the Sacramento Police Department were called to the home on Wardell Way around 12: 30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they discovered an unresponsive man lying in the front of the residence.
Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, shots were fired during a house party in the neighborhood. Investigators say they do not know where those shots were fired and where the man was when he was wounded by the gunfire.
Detectives do not have a suspect description, and they are still determining the incidents leading up to the shooting. They do not have a motive at this time.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.