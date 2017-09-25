Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about this Sunday's protest, and how the message from Colin Kaepernick has been muddled down over the weekend. Next, Ken Rudulph joined the guys at Media Day, and gave his thoughts on some of the sports stories from the NBA and NFL.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys broke down the Raiders loss to the Redskins yesterday, and some of the other surprises from Week 3 of the NFL. The guys also gave their best and worst from the weekend.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about yesterday's protests in the NFL, and what players will be doing going forward this season. Next, Garrett Temple joined the guys to talk about the upcoming Kings season. The guys finished up the show talking about the upcoming Kings season.

