Bizarrely Strange Day In Sports: The Lo-Down – 9/25

Hour 1

Eric Reid #35, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about this Sunday’s protest, and how the message from Colin Kaepernick has been muddled down over the weekend. Next, Ken Rudulph joined the guys at Media Day, and gave his thoughts on some of the sports stories from the NBA and NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is sacked by outside linebacker Preston Smith #94 of the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys broke down the Raiders loss to the Redskins yesterday, and some of the other surprises from Week 3 of the NFL.  The guys also gave their best and worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 11: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about yesterday’s protests in the NFL, and what players will be doing going forward this season.  Next, Garrett Temple joined the guys to talk about the upcoming Kings season.  The guys finished up the show talking about the upcoming Kings season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

