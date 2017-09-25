Report: 49ers Place DE Tank Carradine On Injured Reserve

Filed Under: defensive end, Injured Reserve, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Tank Carradine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Tank Carradine on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The 49ers signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad Monday to take Carradine’s place on the 53-man roster.

Carradine got hurt Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. He will be eligible to return in eight weeks if San Francisco chooses to designate him as one of two players eligible to return from injured reserve.

Nzeocha was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round in 2015. He has played in eight games the past two seasons and had four tackles. He has been on the practice squad this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch