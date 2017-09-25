HOUR 1
Dave and Kayte began the show with a discussion about the Raiders abysmal loss to Washington. They also talked about Carmelo Anthony’s trade to Oklahoma City, and the national anthem protests across the NFL.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
The second hour started with a deeper dive into Carmelo Anthony’s fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dave and Kayte also took a look back at Sunday’s slate of NFL games.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
Dave and Kayte opened the third hour by taking calls about the NFL’s national anthem protests.
Listen to the whole hour here: