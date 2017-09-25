There was football in the NFL this weekend: The Drive – 9/25

HOUR 1

Dave and Kayte began the show with a discussion about the Raiders abysmal loss to Washington. They also talked about Carmelo Anthony’s trade to Oklahoma City, and the national anthem protests across the NFL.

HOUR 2

The second hour started with a deeper dive into Carmelo Anthony’s fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dave and Kayte also took a look back at Sunday’s slate of NFL games.

 

HOUR 3

Dave and Kayte opened the third hour by taking calls about the NFL’s national anthem protests.

 

