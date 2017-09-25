People Spend More Time On The Toilet Than Exercising, Study Finds

CBS Local — A new study is saying that instead of exercising, people are much more likely to keep themselves “occupied” by sitting on the toilet.

The findings, published by the British organization UKActive, claim that adults in the United Kingdom actually spent twice as much time each week in the bathroom than they did working out. The survey of 2,000 British adults found that the average person spent three hours and nine minutes on “the throne” every week.

NEWS: New research suggests Britons spend twice as long on the toilet every week as they do exercising pic.twitter.com/50CQCLWqs7 — Pulse 1 (@Pulse1Radio) September 25, 2017

The study wasn’t merely aimed at people’s bathroom habits. UKActive was reportedly using the survey to point out the importance of making exercise a part of the daily routine. The non-profit added that 64 percent of Brits polled said they stayed seated for at least six hours a day.

“Physical inactivity is society’s silent killer,” UKActive’s Steven Ward said. “The best way to keep it at bay is to get up on our feet and enjoy the thrill of being active.” The organization’s CEO pointed out the large amount of sitting and inactivity in the average day had been linked to illnesses like high blood pressure and heart disease.

“Humans are made to move, but modern living has stripped physical activity out of our lives to the point where we pass more time spending a penny than we do getting sweaty,” Ward said. He added that the average stay on the toilet may have been extended by people’s tendency to play with their smartphones during their trip to the restroom.