Commerce Department Demands 220 Percent Duty On Canadian Jets

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Commerce Department says Canada unfairly subsidized Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer Bombardier and is calling for a nearly 220 percent duty to be slapped on every Bombardier C Series plane imported into the United States.

The decision is a victory for Chicago-based aviation giant Boeing, which said Bombardier used the subsidies to sell its C Series jets at artificially low prices.

It also is likely to raise tensions between the United States and Canada, its No. 1 trading partner.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the U.S. values its relationships with Canada, but even the closest allies of the United States must play by the rules.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

