SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New statistics released by the California Department of Public Health shows sexually transmitted diseases are at an all-time high in the state.
Officials say there were more than a quarter of a million cases of STDs in California in 2016. The number is a 40 percent increase compared to just five years ago.
Among the reported cases are 198,503 of chlamydia, 64,677 of gonorrhea and 11,222 of early syphilis.
“The number of reported STDs in California is increasing at a concerning rate,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith in a release. “This is the third year in a row that we have seen increases in chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.”
Health officials say they are particularly concerned about the 207 cases of congenital syphilis reported last year. The disease can lead to stillbirth or permanent disabilities if not caught early.
Among other notes, health officials say chlamydia and gonorrhea cases were highest among people under 30.