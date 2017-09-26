Deputy Follows Nose, Finds 3,100 Pounds Of Pot Inside Moving Truck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – An arrest affidavit says a Colorado patrol deputy pulled over a white Penske moving truck when — from inside his own vehicle — he smelled marijuana.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver on a speeding violation Monday, only to find 3,100 pounds of pot.

A Mesa County prosecutor says the amount would retail at more than $1 million on the street.

Driver Sinh Chan Hoang and passenger Larry Tran, both of California, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Public Defender Scott Troxell says he doesn’t know much about Hoang, who was unable to communicate with pre-trial services staff without an interpreter.

Both men’s bonds are set at $100,000 cash-only. They are due back in court Friday.

