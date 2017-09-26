HOUR 1
Dave and Kayte opened the show with a quick wrap up of Kings media day, the Cowboys win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, and LeBron James’ comments about Kyrie Irving.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Pierre Noujaim of ABC 10 joined the show. Dave, Kayte and Pierre talked about Week 3 of the NFL season and gave their overreactions to the week’s slate of games.
HOUR 3
Grant Hill joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss opioid use in pro sports. They finished up by talking about Kings media day and giving a quick preview of the Kings season.
