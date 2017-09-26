Don’t talk about technical issues: The Drive – 9/26

Filed Under: kings media day, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1

853674676 Dont talk about technical issues: The Drive 9/26

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a quick wrap up of Kings media day, the Cowboys win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, and LeBron James’ comments about Kyrie Irving.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 853069186 Dont talk about technical issues: The Drive 9/26

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Pierre Noujaim of ABC 10 joined the show. Dave, Kayte and Pierre talked about Week 3 of the NFL season and gave their overreactions to the week’s slate of games.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

granthill Dont talk about technical issues: The Drive 9/26

(Photo By Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Grant Hill joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss opioid use in pro sports. They finished up by talking about Kings media day and giving a quick preview of the Kings season.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch