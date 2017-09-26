Firefighter Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Unconscious Patient’s Breasts Facing Judge Tuesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento firefighter is set to be arraigned on charges of inappropriately touching a patient while on duty.

Thirty-two-year-old Jared David Evans is facing misdemeanor sexual battery charges. Evans and his paramedic unit responded to a call in which a 19-year-old was having seizures. On the way to the hospital, Evans is accused of making inappropriate comments and grabbing the patient’s breasts.

He has been on paid administrative leave since April, when the alleged incident happened.

