Filed Under:Charles Davis, College Basketball, FBI, John Clayton, NFL, Seattle Seahawks

Hour 1

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 points as he takes off on a run against San Francisco 49ers during the the game at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 12-9.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show NFL insider and reporter John Clayton joined Grant and Doug in hour one to talk the latest news and notes around the NFL. Hear John talk about the Seattle Seahawks current roster and if they are good enough to challenge this year, what the fall out is surrounding Odell Beckham and the Giants plus much much more. Plus, corruption is abound in NCAA basketball, listen as the fellas talk the big FBI case heard around the sports world today.

 

Hour 2

161778600 Football all over the place; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 9/26

(credit: Getty Images)

In hour two, Aaron Torres of Fox Sports joined the show to give all the latest news surrounding the FBI probe of college coaches and the big corruption scandal, Plus Anthony Becht, former NFL TE also joined the show to talk a little NFL.

 

Hour 3

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NFL on Fox analyst Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug and spoke about his trip to London this week to call the Saints and Dolphins from across the pond. Plus, Charles speaks about Blake Bortles playing well so far this year, how the Chiefs are a cut above the rest and why Odell Beckham Jr needs to just catch the football and leave the antics alone.

 

Hour 4

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 11: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the last hour of the show, the fellas talk NBA basketball and the fact they can’t believe it’s basketball season already. They look at the NBA slate and try and determine what team the Kings may be better then on paper.

Comments (2)
  1. Alan Hart says:
    September 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    There is a way that would at least partially please both side of this kneeling thing.
    Do it at half-time. They can come out a few minutes before the 2nd half starts and kneel for whatever time they are allowed before game start and there would be no Nation anthem played. simple

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Alan Hart says:
    September 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    typo: National Anthem

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch