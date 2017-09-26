Hour 1

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show NFL insider and reporter John Clayton joined Grant and Doug in hour one to talk the latest news and notes around the NFL. Hear John talk about the Seattle Seahawks current roster and if they are good enough to challenge this year, what the fall out is surrounding Odell Beckham and the Giants plus much much more. Plus, corruption is abound in NCAA basketball, listen as the fellas talk the big FBI case heard around the sports world today.

Hour 2

In hour two, Aaron Torres of Fox Sports joined the show to give all the latest news surrounding the FBI probe of college coaches and the big corruption scandal, Plus Anthony Becht, former NFL TE also joined the show to talk a little NFL.

Hour 3

NFL on Fox analyst Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug and spoke about his trip to London this week to call the Saints and Dolphins from across the pond. Plus, Charles speaks about Blake Bortles playing well so far this year, how the Chiefs are a cut above the rest and why Odell Beckham Jr needs to just catch the football and leave the antics alone.

Hour 4

In the last hour of the show, the fellas talk NBA basketball and the fact they can’t believe it’s basketball season already. They look at the NBA slate and try and determine what team the Kings may be better then on paper.