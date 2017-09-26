Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night's Monday Night Football game with the Cowboys beating the Cardinals. They also talked about the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL's protests, and ask what is next for Week 4. The guys then spent some time talking about Kings Media Day and the Media Days around the NBA.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "One Small Thought" and break down the NFC this week. The guys also talked about the scandal in the NCAA with some college assistant coaches getting arrested for corruption chargers, and predict what this is going to lead to.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down started with the Winners and Losers from Week 3 of the NFL. The guys also talked about what they got right and what they got wrong from their predictions before the games on Sunday.

