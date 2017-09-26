He’s A Grown Ass Man: The Lo-Down – 9/26

Hour 1

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a touchdown in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in University of Phoenix Stadium Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.

(Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth-Star Telegram/TNS via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Monday Night Football game with the Cowboys beating the Cardinals. They also talked about the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL’s protests, and ask what is next for Week 4.  The guys then spent some time talking about Kings Media Day and the Media Days around the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants passes the ball against Beau Allen #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “One Small Thought” and break down the NFC this week.  The guys also talked about the scandal in the NCAA with some college assistant coaches getting arrested for corruption chargers, and predict what this is going to lead to. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball in the second half of the game agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down started with the Winners and Losers from Week 3 of the NFL.  The guys also talked about what they got right and what they got wrong from their predictions before the games on Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

