Lincoln Boy Struck By Car On Way To School; Officer Fixes Bicycle

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Lincoln boy is recovering after being struck while riding his bicycle to school Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Nicholas Road and O Street.

Lincoln police say traffic was moving very slowly and, while the bicycle’s back wheel was mangled in the crash, the boy’s injuries appear to be relatively minor. Police have not detailed what led up to the boy being struck by a car.

A Metro Fire captain who was on his way to work was one of the first people to stop and help the boy.

The officer who picked up the bicycle from the scene decided to go to the extra mile. Using parts from another bike at the station, the officer managed to fix up the mangled bicycle and then gave it back to the boy’s family.