HOUSTON (AP) – Immigrants’ rights advocates have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what they say is the inhumane treatment of pregnant women being held in custody.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed a complaint Tuesday asking DHS to investigate the cases of 10 women that were held at facilities in California, Texas, and Washington state.

According to the complaint, one of the women suffered a miscarriage while in custody. Others said they did not receive adequate medical care.

The department’s policy says pregnant women are generally not to be detained “absent extraordinary circumstances or the requirement of mandatory detention.”

The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

