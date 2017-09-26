Police: Roseville Boy Taken By Non-Custodial Parent Found Safe

7 p.m. UPDATE: Roseville Police say the boy has been found safe.

—-

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Roseville boy believed to have been taken by his non-custodial parent.

Roseville police say 5-year-old Jose Lopez was taken from John Adams Academy Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the boy’s mother, Natasha Lopez, and her boyfriend, Travis James Trujillo, took the boy. Natasha Lopez does not have custody of the boy, police say.

The three left in a black, 2003 BMW sedan with the California personalized plate TJT.

Anyone who sees the boy or suspects is asked to contact police at (916) 774-5080.

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I think boyfriend Travis dumped the woman and child at a gas station.
    Travis realized life as a wanted fugitive with a bat-sheit crazy ladyfriend and a kid that wasn’t even his own, was NOT a life for him.

