Filed Under:Frank Anthony Oseguera Jr, Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police have arrested a wanted fugitive who nearly hit a police officer with a vehicle and led authorities on a chase, say police.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a suspicious car with a man and woman inside parked behind a store in the 1700 block of Santa Clara Drive, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

As officers approached the car from behind, the driver suddenly backed the vehicle quickly toward one of the officers, forcing the officer to jump clear to keep from being hit.

The male driver then threw the car into drive and headed towards the intersection of Sierra Gardens Drive and Douglas Boulevard where he ultimately crashed into a tree. He and the female reportedly got out of the car ran off. The woman surrendered to police a short time later, and the man ran to a nearby apartment complex where he allegedly broke inside and hid. Two people inside the apartment came out and met officers.

With the help of a K-9, officers caught the suspect who they identified as Frank Anthony Oseguera Jr., 36, of Ventura. He was arrested on charges of suspicion of attempted murder — for almost hitting the officer, robbery of an occupied dwelling, a federal warrant for a firearm violation, and other related charges.

The woman was released without being charged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch