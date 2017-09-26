SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One mother who tragically lost her child is turning that pain into a powerful message.
Scarlett Lewis’ son was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 – a victim of the mass shooting that day.
Since then, Lewis has been spreading a message of love and forgiveness to schools across the country.
Her ability to re-tell such a tragic story left an impression on the students at Prairie Elementary School.
About 75 kids were at the assembly on Tuesday.
Lewis started speaking to students just months after her son Jesse was killed.