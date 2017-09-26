Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One mother who tragically lost her child is turning that pain into a powerful message.

Scarlett Lewis’ son was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 – a victim of the mass shooting that day.

Since then, Lewis has been spreading a message of love and forgiveness to schools across the country.

Her ability to re-tell such a tragic story left an impression on the students at Prairie Elementary School.

About 75 kids were at the assembly on Tuesday.

Lewis started speaking to students just months after her son Jesse was killed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch