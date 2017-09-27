Big Trouble; The Drive – 09/27/17

HOUR 1:

853697464 Big Trouble; The Drive 09/27/17

Dave and Kayte talk Dwyane Wade signing with the Cavs, the controversy in college basketball, and DirecTV offering refunds for Sunday Ticket on Morning Brew. Then, some baseball talk and the Spanish call of Jake Elliott’s game winning field goal for the Eagles.

HOUR 2:

655255534 Big Trouble; The Drive 09/27/17

Dave and Kayte talk sports jeopardy questions and Tony Romo the broadcaster before 4 Down Territory featuring Jake Elliott, the Oakland Raiders, Josh Norman, and Odell Beckham JR.  Then, Aaron Torres joins The Drive to talk about the FBI investigation into college basketball.

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 853419836 Big Trouble; The Drive 09/27/17

(Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, Greg Papa, joins The Drive to break down last weekend’s struggles in Washington and to preview this week’s Raiders vs Broncos match up. Then, breaking news out of Louisville.

