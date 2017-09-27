Dash Cam Video Shows Final Moments Of Mentally Ill Sacramento Man’s Life

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol dash cam video shows the final 24 seconds of former Sacramento State student Daniel Shaham’s life.

As Shaham slowly gets out of his car, CHP officer Paul Shadwell draws his gun. Shaham, facing the officer, closes his door, and shuffles towards the back end of the vehicle. His right hand appears to be grasping something. Then the deadly gunshots.

Shaham falls to the ground, his body laying by the car is blurred in this video.

Twenty minutes into the video clip, officers perform CHP on Shaham.

Thirty-five minutes after the shooting Shaham’s body is covered up.

“I think its a really shocking a sickening exhibit of un-justified and deadly force,” Shaham’s family attorney Michael Haddad said.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney investigating said Shaham was holding a knife when the officer shot him.

The former Sacramento State student was diagnosed with a mental illness called Schizoaffective disorder

The CHP was initially called to Shaham’s vehicle by motorists concerned he was possibly attempting to jump off an overpass on Interstate 5 near Yreka.

The Siskiyou DA determined the shooting was justified in a report reading in part:

“Regardless of his intention, Shaham advanced on officer Shadwell with a deadly weapon-leaving his own vehicle to do so-and achieving a position from which he could launch an imminent, deadly attack.”