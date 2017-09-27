VOTE: Do you like California moving up the presidential primary to March?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Investigators: Fire At Funderland Not Arson

Filed Under: Funderland, William Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has reduced part of a Sacramento amusement park to ash.

Officials are looking into the cause of the fire that broke out Tuesday night at Funderland in Land Park. The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted out a video of firefighters battling the blaze in the building that houses the concession stand.

“A fire in the concession stand at Land Park’s Funderland has been extinguished. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. Fire investigators on Wednesday morning announced that the fire did not appear to be arson.

“A fire in the concession stand at Land Park’s Funderland has been extinguished. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch