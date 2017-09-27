Detectives: Teens Shot, One Fatally, In South Sacramento Were Going To Commit Home Invasion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators believe the two teens shot in south Sacramento Tuesday night were going to commit a home invasion robbery.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. along the 5800 block of 64th Street.

Sacramento police say they found two 15-year-old boys who had been shot. Both teens were taken to the hospital, but one was later pronounced dead.

Wednesday, based on their preliminary information, detectives say the teens look to have been in the area in order to commit a home invasion robbery. Detectives have not said how they have come to that conclusion.

Detectives say they have identified the people involved in the incident believe case to be isolated. The incident is not believed to be gang-related.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the boy killed as Tamir Williams.

Police say the other boy hurt was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital. His identity has not been released at this point.