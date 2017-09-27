Don’t Fall For The Netflix Phishing Scam

A Netflix email scam is being sent around, and like many other phishing scams, this one looks realistic enough to have fooled a lot of people.

The message resembles typical Netflix emails — logos and all — and says your account has been disabled; and that you need to update your payment details in order to reactivate it. There’s a link where you’re asked to go and enter your banking details, which is how scammers end up with the information.

Netflix says in its help center they never send out emails like this.

This scam seems mainly to be affecting customers in the UK.