Report: Sacramento Kings Extend Contract For GM Vlade Divac, Pick Up Option For Joerger

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings have extended their contract for general manager Vlade Divac and have picked up for fourth-year option with head coach Dave Joerger.

Both Divac and Joerger will be under contract through the 2019-20 season.

Sam Amick also added quotes from both in a follow-up tweet.

Many have speculated that the organization has extended both contracts at the same time, to the same time is due to their chemistry.

In his first year holding the reins, Joerger led the Kings to a 32-50 record. However, after a wildly popular draft, Divac, Joerger and the Kings organization are looking to rebuild in their sophomore season at the Golden 1 Center.

