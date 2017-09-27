Police Release Video Of Shootout With Double Homicide Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police released video from a shootout with a double-homicide suspect earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 7th on 27th Avenue, a week after two people were found dead on Janrick Avenue.

Sacramento Police have released video of shootings in the past, as part of a transparency effort pushed by the city. But this is the first time the department has released video that involves an officer being shot.

Five officers with the Sacramento Police Department tried to stop a black truck driven by Eric Arnold, 41. He was wanted in the deaths of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Erica Wallace, and her daughter, 17-year-old Kiara LaSalle.

The video shows officers, including Tim Martin, yelling for the suspect to put his hands up and exit the vehicle.

Seconds later, Arnold exits the truck, turns toward officers and immediately opens fire. Officers fired 36 rounds at Arnold, hitting him 14 times. He died at the scene.

“I don’t like the idea of shooting somebody,” Martin said, “but if he was trying to kill me—which I believe he was trying to kill at least one of us—you do what you do to survive.