SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenager has died after a double shooting in Sacramento Tuesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of 64th Street.

Police say two 15-year-olds were hit by bullets and taken to the hospital.

One of the teens died from their injuries.

“This is a tragic incident, we have a young man who had his whole life ahead of him gunned down in the street,” said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein from the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the boy killed as Tamir Williams. The condition of the other teen has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

