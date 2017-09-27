Woman With Corpse, Teenage Daughter In Car Must Take Parenting Classes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) – A woman who was found in Central California with her teenage daughter and a decomposing corpse in the car has been sentenced to probation.

KSBY-TV says (http://bit.ly/2wiHiJ1 ) Sherrie Lynn Boggess also was ordered to take parenting classes at her sentencing Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County.

Boggess and her husband, Darwin Alaskari, were arrested in August after the body was discovered in their parked SUV in the beach town of Cayucos.

Their 13-year-old daughter was turned over to child welfare services.

The corpse was that of an acquaintance, 83-year-old Donald Cunningham of Bakersfield.

There’s no word yet on how he died but authorities suspect the couple was taking his body for burial.

Boggess pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child.

Alaskari’s court case continues.

