More Rock Slides Off Yosemite’s El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – A day after one person was killed and another one was injured in a rockslide at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, another rock slide has happened, officials confirm.

Park officials issued a statement that reads: “Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is closed due to a new rockfall off of El Capitan. Use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley.”

A reporter at the park witnessed the slide and posted photos along with a statement: “#BREAKING: Another rock fall near #ElCapitan in @YosemiteNPS. My photographer and I witnessed the whole ordeal, it was so loud, thunderous.”

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in this latest incident.

Wednesday’s rockslide happened just before 2 p.m. near the Waterfall Route on the east buttress of El Capitan where Horsetail Fall flows in the winter and spring.

Witnesses reported seeing rocks falling from the top of El Capitan, creating a large dust cloud afterward.