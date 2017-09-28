Long-Term Commitment; The Drive – 09/28/17

Filed Under: Samsung

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - MAY 10: Vlade Divac poses for a photo with the Sacramento Kings new Head Coach Dave Joerger at a press conference on May 10, 2016 at the Kings Experience Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the Sacramento Kings extending Vlade Divac & Dave Joerger’s contracts, Deshaun Watson donating his game check to victims of the hurricane in Houston, and preview Bears vs Packers for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kings extending Vlade and Joerger and Deshaun Watson donating his check.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

655251080 Long Term Commitment; The Drive 09/28/17

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk Willie Cauley-Stein’s interview with Sports Illustrated before 4 Down Territory featuring Justin Timberlake, the Oakland Raiders, Peyton Manning, and Bears vs Packers predictions. Then, sports lawyer Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about all the controversy with college basketball.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

667440666 Long Term Commitment; The Drive 09/28/17

(Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to talk about the 49ers struggles, Reuben Foster, and more. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about Willie Cauley-Stein’s interview and Whats on Tap to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch