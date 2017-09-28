HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk the Sacramento Kings extending Vlade Divac & Dave Joerger’s contracts, Deshaun Watson donating his game check to victims of the hurricane in Houston, and preview Bears vs Packers for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kings extending Vlade and Joerger and Deshaun Watson donating his check.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk Willie Cauley-Stein’s interview with Sports Illustrated before 4 Down Territory featuring Justin Timberlake, the Oakland Raiders, Peyton Manning, and Bears vs Packers predictions. Then, sports lawyer Emily Compagno joins The Drive to talk about all the controversy with college basketball.
HOUR 3:
San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to talk about the 49ers struggles, Reuben Foster, and more. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about Willie Cauley-Stein’s interview and Whats on Tap to end the show.
