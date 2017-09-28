Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have roads blocked off near Valley High School as they investigate a shooting early Thursday morning.
The shooting was first reported a little after 2:30 a.m. on Ehrhardt Avenue, near Franklin Boulevard.
Sacramento police confirm they are investigating a homicide. Officers say the west end of Ehrhardt Way will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.
Witnesses in the area say they heard a couple of gunshots and then saw someone on the ground.
There is no suspect description at this time.