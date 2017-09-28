Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show off talking about the NCAA College Basketball scandal, and what will happen to Rick Pitino during this time. The guys also previewed the upcoming NBA Season with preseason games less than a week away. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys give “One Small Thought” about the AFC and gave their predictions for Week 4 in the NFL. Next, Dave Douglas, Producer John Madden – A Football Life, came on to talk about the NFL Network Special on John Madden. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joined the guys to get your Fantasy Football rosters set for Week 4 of the season. Next, Kara Lawson, Washington Wizards Color Analyst, joined the guys to talk about her new job with the Wizards. The guys ended the show talking about some of the positive things going on in sports right now. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

