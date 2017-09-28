3 Boys Arrested In Attack, Robbery Of Stockton 8-Year-Old

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say they have made an arrest in the robbery and beating of an 8-year-old boy in Stockton.
Disturbing video of the incident was posted on social media over the weekend. Investigators say a group of boys robbed and then filmed themselves beating the 8-year-old victim.
The boy can is seen being kicked and cussed out in the video. The video has since been taken down from social media.
Thursday, police announced that three boys had been arrested in connection to the case. The boys range in age from 10, 13 and 14.
Police have not said, at this point, what charges the suspects are facing.