WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

3 Boys Arrested In Attack, Robbery Of Stockton 8-Year-Old

Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say they have made an arrest in the robbery and beating of an 8-year-old boy in Stockton.

Disturbing video of the incident was posted on social media over the weekend. Investigators say a group of boys robbed and then filmed themselves beating the 8-year-old victim.

RELATED: Teens Rob 8-Year-Old, Post Video Of Beating On Social Media

The boy can is seen being kicked and cussed out in the video. The video has since been taken down from social media.

Thursday, police announced that three boys had been arrested in connection to the case. The boys range in age from 10, 13 and 14.

Police have not said, at this point, what charges the suspects are facing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch