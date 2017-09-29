Sacramento County Bus Driver Retires After 41 Years

By Sean Bennett
Filed Under: retirement, Sacramento, School Bus, Twin Rivers School District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After 41 years, the wheels on the bus have finally stopped for Rosemary Coffer.

“Slowly but surely, it’s starting to feel like I’m leaving this place,” Coffer said.

Friday was the final route and final goodbye after more than four decades on the job.

“It was a job that I loved, and how lucky is that to be able to have something that you really love doing and be around some really awesome people,” Coffer said.

It’s the memories Coffer made that she’ll miss most.

“We celebrated the holidays – Halloween I would dress up, give out candy,” Coffer said. “They start feeling like your own family.”

A school bus family now in the rearview mirror that will miss her more than she knows.

“She is going to be around for a long time in our hearts, and in our buses, in ways that we can’t even imagine,” said bus driving instructor Nancy Jensen.

Come Monday morning, that’s when  reality will set in

“I’m going to miss everyone dearly, but at the same time I’m excited about starting a whole new chapter out there,” Coffer said.

Coffer says she is plans to spend her free time hiking.

More from Sean Bennett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch