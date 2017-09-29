Sacramento County Bus Driver Retires After 41 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After 41 years, the wheels on the bus have finally stopped for Rosemary Coffer.

“Slowly but surely, it’s starting to feel like I’m leaving this place,” Coffer said.

Friday was the final route and final goodbye after more than four decades on the job.

“It was a job that I loved, and how lucky is that to be able to have something that you really love doing and be around some really awesome people,” Coffer said.

It’s the memories Coffer made that she’ll miss most.

“We celebrated the holidays – Halloween I would dress up, give out candy,” Coffer said. “They start feeling like your own family.”

A school bus family now in the rearview mirror that will miss her more than she knows.

“She is going to be around for a long time in our hearts, and in our buses, in ways that we can’t even imagine,” said bus driving instructor Nancy Jensen.

Come Monday morning, that’s when reality will set in

“I’m going to miss everyone dearly, but at the same time I’m excited about starting a whole new chapter out there,” Coffer said.

Coffer says she is plans to spend her free time hiking.