49ers Greats Team Up To Assist Dwight Clark In His Battle Against ALS

SANTA CLARA (CBS) — In March, in a letter, one of the most beloved football players in the Bay Area announced some sad news: former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark informed fans and the public that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — ALS for short.

Now some of his famous teammates are asking his fans to come out and join forces to help their good buddy, as well as others suffering from this tough, challenging condition.

KPIX 5 spoke to former 49ers teammates and Super Bowl champs Ronnie Lott and Roger Craig at the Rosewood Sand Hill, in Menlo Park, not too far away from Levi’s Stadium.

You don’t get much tougher than these guys. Even so, the news about their good friend Dwight Clark hit them especially hard.

“First of all it takes your breath away,” said Lott.

“He called me and told me he had ALS and I cried like a baby. I’m still tearing up, you know?” said Craig.

One of the all-time football greats, Clark played on two Super Bowl championship teams. Now, he’s up against a terribly cruel opponent: ALS.

