Hour 1

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas begin the show in hour one with the latest around the NFL protest and Ray Lewis actions and words, why the NBA protest most likely will be different and a little Colin Kaepernick talk.

Hour 2

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance. Listen as coach talks about the first few days of training camp, how excited he is to be back on the grind and all the fundamentals he is teaching the young players on the team. Plus, Grant and Doug talk about some of the rotation we could see when the season begins.

Hour 3

Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joined the fellas in hour three and spoke about getting into basketball shape during training camp, the difference between Frank Mason Jr and D’Aaron Fox as players and how calm Bogdan Bogdanovic has been during his first week as a NBA player. Also Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle jumps on to discuss the last home of the season coming up Saturday.

Hour 4

In hour four Doug and Grant give their NFL picks of the week, speak to Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.Com to preview their game with the Raiders and look ahead to the weekend in sports.