Rotting Rats, Desiccated Frog Found In Camp Pendleton Water Treatment System

CAMP PENDLETON, CA - JUNE 16: The main gate at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base on June 16, 2006 in Oceanside, California. Investigations still continue in the deaths of 24 Iraqi civilians who were allegedly massacred last November in Haditha, Iraq by Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Federal environmental officials will keep a close eye on Camp Pendleton after inspectors found rats and frogs in water treatment systems at the sprawling California military base.

Officials tell the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2fV2Ogx ) that the water consumed by 55,000 Marines and their families is safe – despite a pair of scathing state and federal investigations indicating chronic problems.

The newspaper says federal safety inspectors visiting Pendleton in June uncovered rats rotting on a reservoir gate, a desiccated frog clinging to a reservoir ladder and another rodent carcass floating in treated water.

All systems were cleaned after the discoveries.

The Marines and the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday entered into a consent decree designed to force the base to follow federal clean water regulations.

