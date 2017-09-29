Getting Answers Road Tour: Sacramento County’s El Centro Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Take a peek down El Centro Road in Sacramento County, and you’ll see lots of 18-wheelers, SUV’s and cars sharing this busy stretch right off Interstate 80 near North Natomas.

With development coming and existing homes already in-place, our CBS13 viewers have a couple of questions about this area.

We tackle those in this Getting Answers Road Tour.

Viewer Rosalyn Bryant emailed to ask, “When is El Centro Road going to be widened?”

She says it takes her a long time to get out of her subdivision and onto the roadway.

Well, we’ve learned the widening won’t happen right away.

Matt Robinson with the County of Sacramento tells us, “Any widening on this segment to match the four-lane configuration through the subdivision would likely occur when the properties along El Centro are developed.”

The other question has a better answer. Why can’t they build a sidewalk for easier access to Arena Boulevard?

They can and they will. CBS13 has learned the County Department of Transportation is working on a project to widen the shoulders and restripe El Centro. It will include an 11-foot wide traffic lane in each direction with minimum 5-foot wide shoulders for bicycles and pedestrians on both sides that are separated from the traffic lanes by a two-foot wide striped “buffer” area.”

The project does not include the two-lane rural portion of El Centro.

The work should be done, we’re told, by the end of this year.

Have an idea for a Getting Answers Road Tour? Send them to Tony Lopez directly: tlopez@kovr.com