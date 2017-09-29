Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Packers and Bears game last night, and what the Bears need to do to improve. They also talked about Russell Westbrook's 5 year 205 million dollar extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They also talked about Adam Silver's thoughts on National Anthem protests.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the future of the Bears and if if they should give Mitch Trubisky a chance to start for the team. The guys also talked about the who their favorite NBA Off Season Character has been so far. They also brought up the ESPN's survey on the anthem protests.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with their "Friday Five," and they give you their five things to pay attention to this Sports weekend. The guys then gave their predictions for the Sunday NFL games, and ended the show with their happy story in sports.

