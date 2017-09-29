WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

MLB World Series MVP Award To Be Named After Willie Mays

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays’ back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.

Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career with the New York and San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.

