Oakland Raiders Week 4 Injury Report: Raiders Relatively Healthy Heading Into AFC West Game Against Denver Broncos

The Oakland Raiders suffered a tough loss last week to the Washington Redskins, but after winning their first two games of the 2017 NFL season over AFC rivals, they are finally ready to take on their first division rival in the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are also coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills and the two teams now sit one game back of the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Here is a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report for this huge AFC West matchup.

Michael Crabtree

The Oakland Raiders went through the week looking healthier than they have since the start of the season, with all their players practicing at some level throughout the week. However, the biggest name on their injury list sat out of practice on Friday. One week after catching three touchdown passes in the Raiders’ win over the New York Jets, wide receiver Michael Crabtree only caught one pass for seven yards against the Redskins – despite the Raiders losing for much of the game.

Crabtree has a chest injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out of practice on Friday. He suffered the injury on a pass play where a Derek Carr pass sailed high and the opposing safety hit him hard in the chest as he reached for the ball. Crabtree leads the team with 170 yards and three touchdowns and his loss will be a tough one.

Luckily, Amari Cooper once again dodged the Raiders injury report, despite knee problems. Cooper ranks second to Crabtree in receptions for receivers with 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Likely, if Crabtree is limited, Carr will have to rely on Cooper, tight end Jared Cook, and pass-catching receivers like Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Seth Roberts will step in to replace Crabtree if he misses the game.

Raiders Defensive Backs

The reason that the Washington Redskins were able to blow out the Oakland Raiders last week was because Kirk Cousins was able to shred the defense with 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders are already slim in the defensive backfield and injuries have hurt the team. The other two players on the injured list include cornerback Gareon Conley and free safety Keith McGill II.

Conley missed practice on Wednesday and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday with a shin injury he suffered in training camp. Keith McGill was limited all week with a foot injury, also suffered in the preseason. Conley played in the last two games, recording seven tackles, so he should be fine for the Broncos game. McGill made his 2017 debut against the Redskins with one tackle and should play as well.

Denver Broncos Also Healthy

The Denver Broncos come into the AFC West game also healthy. Backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is out with a shoulder injury while backup receiver Cody Latimer was limited with a knee injury and is questionable. Latimore only has two receptions on the season and is not integral to the Broncos passing offense.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

