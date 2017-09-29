Raiders’ Sean Smith Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge

The Sacramento Walk of Stars Installation CeremonyOn September 28th the Sacramento Walk of Stars honored its second-annual stars with the unveiling of in-laid blue terrazzo stars with their names along L Street between 18th and 19th streets in the Handle District, downtown Sacramento. Honorees Nicholas Sparks, Russ Solomon, Billy Mills and Ruthie Bolton Entertainment & Arts/Nicholas Sparks: Best-selling author of “The Notebook Business/Russ Solomon: Entrepreneur and founder of Tower Records Sports and Humanitarian/Billy Mills: U.S. gold medal winner best known for defying expectations with one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history and only U.S. Olympic gold medal winner in the 10,000-meter race. Sports/Ruthie Bolton: WNBA all-star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-year Sacramento Monarchs player inducted in to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. Sacramento Walk of Stars organizers will follow the installation ceremony with a celebratory gala Thursday evening at Memorial Auditorium. Nearly 400 people will attend the sold out event where honorees will share inspirational stories, accomplishments and what Sacramento means to them.