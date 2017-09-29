Raiders’ Sean Smith Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded not guilty to felony assault Friday related to a July 4 incident.
Per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Smith was arrested on Aug. 17 for allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend, who was then hospitalized with multiple broken bones in his face.
Smith allegedly beat and stomped the victim’s head repeatedly in Pasadena, California.
Smith is facing charges of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. If found guilty, he may face up to seven years in prison.
In March 2016, Smith signed a four-year, $40 million contract, including $20 million guaranteed, with the Raiders. He is currently amidst his second season in Oakland.