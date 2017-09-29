Report: 49ers Sign CB K’Waun Williams To 3-Year Extension

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The San Francisco 49ers and cornerback K’Waun Williams have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2020, per NFL Network‘s James Palmer.
Williams originally signed to a one-year contract on February 21. However, after ranking second on defense during the team’s first three games, GM John Lynch announced in a statement that the extension has been agreed upon.
Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2014, signing with the Cleveland Browns before being released in 2016.
Williams played in 16 games, starting 10, during his time in Cleveland. He recorded 59 solo tackles, 17 tackle assists, two sacks, 10 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.