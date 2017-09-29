What in the world is going on with the NCAA?: The Drive – 9/29

Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Danny Trevathan, Fantasy Football, Green Bay Packers, ncaa scandal, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1

gettyimages 8532942481 What in the world is going on with the NCAA?: The Drive 9/29

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte kicked off the show with a quick recap of the Thursday Night Football game, the NBA’s new rules about the draft lottery, and a preview of the upcoming week in the NFL.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 851083908 What in the world is going on with the NCAA?: The Drive 9/29

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about Sports Illustrated’s newest cover. They also did a quick preview of the 49ers and Raiders games this weekend. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 630674094 e1506438293763 What in the world is going on with the NCAA?: The Drive 9/29

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Dave Richard of CBS Sports hopped on at the top of the hour to answer some fantasy football questions going into Week 4 of the NFL season. Former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro also joined the show at the bottom of the hour to discuss the NCAA scandal that’s been breaking this week.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch