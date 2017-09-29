HOUR 1
Dave and Kayte kicked off the show with a quick recap of the Thursday Night Football game, the NBA’s new rules about the draft lottery, and a preview of the upcoming week in the NFL.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about Sports Illustrated’s newest cover. They also did a quick preview of the 49ers and Raiders games this weekend. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
HOUR 3
Dave Richard of CBS Sports hopped on at the top of the hour to answer some fantasy football questions going into Week 4 of the NFL season. Former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro also joined the show at the bottom of the hour to discuss the NCAA scandal that’s been breaking this week.
