WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Host, Philanthropist Monty Hall Dies Of Heart Failure

Filed Under: celebrity, celebrity death, Let's Make A Deal, TV Hosts
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 01: TV host Monty Hall attends the 3rd annual Jerry Herman Awards at the Pantages Theatre on June 1, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for the Pantages Theatre)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Former “Let’s Make a Deal” host Monty Hall has died. He was 96.

Sharon Hall says her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California.

Hall co-created “Let’s Make a Deal,” which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades.

Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall’s attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to the famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?”

His daughter says Hall, who was born in Canada, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.

She estimates he raised nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch