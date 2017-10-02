WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Gov. Brown Issues Statement On Deadly Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In the wake of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, California Governor Brown issued the following statement:

“Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in last night’s tragic and senseless shooting and we stand with the people of Nevada in this difficult time.”

Flags at the capitol will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

